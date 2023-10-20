OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 22,549,054 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 20 October 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), to raise £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 56.2p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 20 October 2022 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 November 2023.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 748,085,475. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

