Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 19,980,619 Ordinary Shares of 1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 9 November 2023 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, to raise £20 million, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 66.9p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 14 September 2023 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 23 November 2023.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 66.9p:

No. of Shares Current Holding % Issued Share Capital Neal Ransome 16,068 63,445 0.032 Andy Boteler 16,068 46,921 0.024

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 197,599,666?. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

