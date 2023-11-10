|
10.11.2023 12:07:00
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue, on 9 November 2023, of 1,216,997 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 46.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.8p per share, payable on 9 November 2023.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 23 November 2023.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 177,956,548 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.