17 JANUARY 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that on 17 January 2024 it allotted 846,902 ordinary shares of 25p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 59.8p per share. Following the above allotment there are 192,336,036 ordinary shares in issue.

An application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around 22 January 2024.

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 192,336,036 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 192,336,036 ("the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.