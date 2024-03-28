ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

The second allotment for the 2023/2024 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share ("New Shares") in Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/24 (the "Offers”), (which opened for applications on 2 January 2024) took place on 28 March 2024.

The Company has received valid applications for 379,943 New Shares which will be allotted at an issue price of 130.03 pence per share. The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £0.5 million. The issue pricing of the New Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 379,943 New Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence on or around 3 April 2024.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £60 million.

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, the Company makes the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 28 March 2024 consists of 128,442,503 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 16,612,548 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 111,829,955 which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

28 March 2024