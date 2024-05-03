Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 13:10:00

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 5,084,140 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 49.2p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 2 May 2024.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 May 2024.

The following Directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 49.2p:

 No. of SharesCurrent HoldingPercentage of Issued Share Capital
Murray Steele
PCA of Murray Steele		9,789
2,511		477,8770.06
Alex Hambro 2,811109,2310.01
Claire Finn1,08041,9670.005
Christopher Powles1,02845,8180.005

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 843,636,337. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat   
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel:  +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


