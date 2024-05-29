|
29.05.2024 10:45:00
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 491,286 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were issued and allotted on 28 May 2024 at a price of 60.5p per share equivalent to the current NAV.
These shares were issued to those investors who, in accordance with the adviser charging terms contained in each fundraising document offered to the public and published since 31 December 2012 following the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review, had chosen to pay their adviser less than the 0.5% ongoing adviser charge. One deceased shareholder was included as part of these investors and their estate will receive a proportion of the rebate in cash in place of Ordinary Shares.
An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 11 June 2024.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,678,167,186. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
