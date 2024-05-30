|
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 12,828,060 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 60.5p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 1.9p per share payable on 30 May 2024.
Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 June 2024.
The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 60.5p:
|No. of Shares
|Current Holding
|Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Tom Leader
|1,465
|48,127
|0.003
|Jane O’Riordan
|3,489
|155,868
|0.009
|Lord Rockley
|2,407
|79,077?
|0.005
|Gaenor Bagley
|738
|24,264
|0.001
The Company announces that the following members of Octopus Ventures, the team within Octopus Investments Limited that manages the Company's investments, were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 60.5p:
|No. of Shares
|Alliott Cole
|2,145
|Simon King
|300
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,690,995,246?. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
