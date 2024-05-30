30.05.2024 16:20:00

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue of 12,828,060 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 60.5p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend of 1.9p per share payable on 30 May 2024.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 June 2024.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 60.5p:

 No. of SharesCurrent HoldingPercentage of Issued Share Capital
Tom Leader1,46548,1270.003
Jane O’Riordan3,489155,8680.009
Lord Rockley2,40779,077?0.005
Gaenor Bagley73824,2640.001

The Company announces that the following members of Octopus Ventures, the team within Octopus Investments Limited that manages the Company's investments, were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 60.5p: 

 No. of Shares
Alliott Cole2,145
Simon King300

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,690,995,246?. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC 0,61 -3,17% Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen