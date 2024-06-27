|
27.06.2024 13:40:00
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue, on 27 June 2024, of 4,047,663 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 44.2p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 1.8p per share and the special dividend of 3.6p per share respectively, both payable on 27 June 2024.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 11 July 2024.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 187,084,599 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
