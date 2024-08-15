OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the allotment and issue, on 15 August 2024, of 4,742,400 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 56.7 pence per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and the special dividend of 4.9 pence per share respectively, both payable on 15 August 2024.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 30 August 2024.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 206,505,663 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619