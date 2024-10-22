22.10.2024 18:00:00

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 27,132,610 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 22 October 2024 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise £70 million, with an over-allotment facility of £15 million, in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 52.6p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 16 November 2023, as supplemented by supplementary prospectuses dated 29 April 2024 and 24 June 2024 that were issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. This is the final allotment under the Offer.

An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 1 November 2024.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 903,052,006. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


