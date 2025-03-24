ALBION CROWN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The first allotment for the 2024/2025 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per ordinary share ("New Shares") in Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025 (the "Offers”), (which opened for applications on 6 January 2025) took place on 21 March 2025.

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for New Shares for the first £10m across the three Albion VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the New Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 6,403,827 New Shares which will be allotted at an issue price of 31.81 pence per share from existing shareholders and 1,500,881 New Shares allotted at an issue price of 31.97 pence per share for new subscribers, both of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 57,678,875 New Shares will be allotted at an issue price of 32.14 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for these allotments is approximately £20.4 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 65,583,583 New Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence on or around 26 March 2025.

As at 21 March 2025, the total amount raised across the three VCTs under the Offers is £63 million. The Offers are expected to close no later than 5.30 p.m. on 4 April 2025 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, the Company makes the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 21 March 2025 consists of 408,419,100 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each and 134,160,646 Ordinary C shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 45,787,992 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 362,631,108 ordinary shares and 134,160,646 Ordinary C shares, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

24 March 2025