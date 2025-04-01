Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie

WKN DE: A0MNF8 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479

<
01.04.2025 17:30:00

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 94,848,776 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 1 April 2025 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise £50 million, with an over-allotment facility of £25 million, in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 53.5p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 23 October 2024 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. This is the final allotment under the Offer.

An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 April 2025.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 53.5p:

 No. of SharesCurrent HoldingPercentage of Issued Share Capital
Murray Steele60,279516,062 0.05%

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,051,021,619. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


