Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNF8 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479
|
01.04.2025 17:30:00
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 94,848,776 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 1 April 2025 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise £50 million, with an over-allotment facility of £25 million, in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 53.5p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 23 October 2024 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer. This is the final allotment under the Offer.
An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 April 2025.
The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 53.5p:
|No. of Shares
|Current Holding
|Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Murray Steele
|60,279
|516,062
|0.05%
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,051,021,619. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
|0,49
|6,52%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zollpolitik im Blick: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street fester -- Märkte in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag nach oben.