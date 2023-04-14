KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

The first and final allotment for the 2023/2024 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share ("New Shares") in Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 (the "Offers”), (which was launched on 10 October 2022) took place on 14 April 2023.

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for New Shares for the first £10m across the six VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the New Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 195,210 New Shares which will be allotted at an issue price of 21.60 pence per share from existing shareholders and 114,678 New Shares allotted at an issue price of 21.80 pence per share for new subscribers, both of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 1,067,128 New Shares will be allotted at an issue price of 21.90 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £0.3 million, bringing net total raised under the prospectus to £12.2 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 1,377,016 New Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence within three Business Days following allotment.

The record date in respect of the dividend of 0.52 pence per share to be paid on 28 April 2023 was 11 April 2023, and as a result, the New Shares did not qualify for this dividend.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £80 million (of which £2.3 million relates to this tax year 2023/2024).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we make the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 14 April 2023 consists of 608,177,543 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 79,380,503 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 528,797,040, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

14 April 2023