Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

6 April 2023

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Molten Ventures VCT plc ("Company”) announces that, on 6 April 2023, it allotted 222,199 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 6 April 2023.

The shares were issued at 50.2p per share (being the net asset value as at 31 December 2022 of 51.2p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 17 April 2022.