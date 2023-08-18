Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

For immediate release 18 AUGUST 2023 Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH or the Company) Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP GPH today announces the issue of 66,600 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the LTIP Shares) in the capital of the Company at an issue price equal to nominal value (the Issue Price) under the Companys Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (the LTIP Share Issuance) as previously announced on 14 July 2023. The table below sets out PDMR participation in the LTIP Share Issuance. The notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found at the end of this announcement. PDMR Number of Shares acquired under LTIP Stephen Xuereb 12,000 Ece Gürsoy 12,000 Javier Rodriguez 4,200 Michael John Maura 4,200 Aziz Güngör 4,200 Applications will be made for the LTIP Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the LTIP Shares (Admission) will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 23 August 2023 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide). Following Admission, the Company will have 68,038,008 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which the LTIP Shares will represent approximately 0.098%. GPH does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and therefore the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights will be 68,038,008. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GPH under the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/ Background note GPH is the worlds largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the worlds largest independent cruise port operator. GPH together with its affiliate companies (the Group) hold a unique position in the cruise port landscape, and positioned as the worlds leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, and provides services to over 15 million passengers reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually. The Group also has a commercial port operation which specialises in container and general cargo handling. Prior to the LTIP Share Issuance, GPH was 66.3% owned directly or through Global Ports Holding B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Yatrm Holding A.. (GIH). GIH is listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO". This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Stephen Xuereb 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 12,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £0.01 per share 12,000 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Ece Gürsoy 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer of GPH (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 12,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £0.01 per share 12,000 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Javier Rodriguez 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, West Med & Asia (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Michael John Maura 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (a) Name Aziz Güngör 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Regional Director, East Med (b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC (b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) £0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares (d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices N/A (e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone) (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

