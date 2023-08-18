|
18.08.2023 12:05:56
Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
For immediate release 18 AUGUST 2023
Global Ports Holding PLC
(GPH or the Company)
Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP
GPH today announces the issue of 66,600 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the LTIP Shares) in the capital of the Company at an issue price equal to nominal value (the Issue Price) under the Companys Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) (the LTIP Share Issuance) as previously announced on 14 July 2023.
The table below sets out PDMR participation in the LTIP Share Issuance. The notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found at the end of this announcement.
Applications will be made for the LTIP Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the LTIP Shares (Admission) will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 23 August 2023 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide).
Following Admission, the Company will have 68,038,008 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which the LTIP Shares will represent approximately 0.098%. GPH does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and therefore the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights will be 68,038,008. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GPH under the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Background note
GPH is the worlds largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the worlds largest independent cruise port operator. GPH together with its affiliate companies (the Group) hold a unique position in the cruise port landscape, and positioned as the worlds leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, and provides services to over 15 million passengers reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually. The Group also has a commercial port operation which specialises in container and general cargo handling. Prior to the LTIP Share Issuance, GPH was 66.3% owned directly or through Global Ports Holding B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Yatrm Holding A.. (GIH). GIH is listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO".
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|265718
|EQS News ID:
|1707017
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.08.23
|Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
14.07.23
|Issue of New Ordinary Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.07.23
|Publication of Annual Report and Accounts (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,41
|2,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.