13 September 2023

PayPoint Plc ("PayPoint” or the "Company")

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Company announces the issue of 3,441 ordinary shares of 0.33p each ("Ordinary Shares”) as part of the Appreciate Group SAYE plan. The Appreciate Group SAYE plan was acquired by the Company as part of the acquisition of Appreciate Group plc on 28 February 2023.

Application has been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for 3,441 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). These new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary share capital of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective at 08:00 a.m. on 18 September 2023.

Following Admission, the Company will have 72,670,561 Ordinary Shares in issue. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 72,670,561 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/





