|
23.03.2023 14:00:00
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Titan VCT plc
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £175 million with an over-allotment of up to a further £75 million (the ‘Offer’) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2022.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company’s website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com/titan/
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
