|
14.06.2023 17:00:00
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that a further Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £90 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus Apollo VCT plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2023; certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company’s website:
https://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!