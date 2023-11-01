|
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that a supplementary prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of a further £10 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company' website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
