|
25.03.2024 14:00:00
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Titan VCT plc
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £75 million (the ‘Offer’), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2023.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com/titan/
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC
|0,65
|-0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.