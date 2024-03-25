Octopus Titan VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £75 million (the ‘Offer’), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2023.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com/titan/

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75