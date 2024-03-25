25.03.2024 14:00:00

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £75 million (the ‘Offer’), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication by the Company of its unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2023.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com/titan/

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC 0,65 -0,77% Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start in die verkürzte Karwoche: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nach neuem Rekordhoch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gab zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte ein neues Rekordhoch. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich am Montag im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.

Nachrichten