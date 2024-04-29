|
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that a supplementary prospectus (the ‘Supplementary Prospectus’) relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million (the ‘Offer’), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years, has been published today.
The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the decision of the Board of the Company to increase, due to investor demand, the size of the Offer from £50 million to £85 million.
The Offer has now reopened to further applications.
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company' website:
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
