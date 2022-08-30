Istation empowers educators with clear visibility into student growth

New vertical scale and updated norms provide accurate, reliable insights to support instructional effectiveness

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation , a leader in educational technology, is empowering educators with data that provides more visibility into student growth. The new vertical scale and updated norms provide accurate, reliable insights that allow educators to track each step of the learning journey, see across the learning continuum, and positively impact student outcomes.

In collaboration with thousands of students across the U.S., Istation has revamped its reporting and data accessibility for this school year. Istation's new updates help educators identify scores that are typical for students in a specific grade. Additionally, educators can compare students' proficiency across grade levels and over time from early to late elementary.

"Empowering educators with reliable, accurate data is critical in creating meaningful student growth," said Istation President and Chief Operating Officer Ossa Fisher. "I am so excited for educators to experience Istation's innovative data tools this year."

Powered by the science of reading, Istation's reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through eighth grade cover the National Reading Panel's Big Five essentials for reading acquisition: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.

Learn how Istation's ISIP™ assessment serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the individual needs of each student through customized reporting that provides teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

