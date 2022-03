iSun Inc. to Attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the "Company”, or "iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, today announced that it will be attending the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14th and 15th, 2022. The event will consist of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including Blockchain / Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Technology and Media, and Sustainability / ESG.

The conference provides investors the opportunity to learn about iSun’s industry leading solar platform. First deployed in Q4 2021, iSun’s platform addresses the generational opportunity presented by widespread decarbonization efforts and electric vehicle adoption. US DOE estimates suggest accelerating electricity demands resulting from decarbonization and EV adoption will require an 1150% increase in solar deployment by 2035. By providing a comprehensive suite of solar services for each segment of the solar marketplace, iSun’s platform can meet the evolving demands of new and existing customers while creating value for shareholders, customers, and the environment.

To learn more about iSun’s platform, visit www.isunenergy.com; To learn more about the Roth Conference and to and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

