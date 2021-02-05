IsWhere Partners with HUAWEI CLOUD to Launch a Self-Service Digital Marketing Platform to Help Brick-and-Mortar Retailers Scale and Grow

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered IsWhere has partnered with global ICT leader, Huawei to officially launch a self-service digital marketing platform to help brick-and-mortar merchants grow their business within their neighbourhood and also attract new consumers.

A year of COVID-19 lockdowns and restricted movements have found merchants in Singapore and all over the world struggling to cope with transforming their business. Using IsWhere's location-based mobile technology and powered by HUAWEI CLOUD, the platform empowers brick-and-mortar merchants to boost their customer relationship management (CRM), publishing a variety of product advertisements and promotions that will help them instantly reach consumers who are in the vicinity through their mobile devices.

Nicholas Ma, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei International said, "The Huawei-IsWhere partnership supports the rapid digitalization of retail business and consumer marketing to help retailers rebuild and grow their businesses. Today, more than ever, we are working closely with our partners to ensure that their customers are able to transform and scale their business during these challenging times."

The integration of HUAWEI CLOUD's artificial intelligence (AI) engine with IsWhere's platform allows merchants to profile consumer behaviour and provide recommendations for food, shopping retail services and attractions that are in the vicinity. Through its GPS application, merchants can locate customers within a few kilometers of their store and communicate with these customers 24/7 using a real-time machine translation that helps to translate text from source to target languages running on HUAWEI CLOUD. With the help of auto scaling, IsWhere is able to adjust its bandwidth to ensure that the backend computing performance is able to support their website and application to ensure a successful project rollout.

"The IsWhere platform is designed to help consumers make an informed choice easily and safely, without leaving the comfort of their home. Even though restrictions are easing, we still want our customers and shoppers to be safe. Through this platform, consumers can run a simple search and discover the best available promotions nearby for food, shopping and many other local services before venturing out directly to the merchant stores to make their purchase," said Terence Mak, Founder of IsWhere.

With this partnership, IsWhere aims to leverage Huawei's extensive network to accelerate the growth across more local communities and be able to launch it in several other countries with other partners this year. Over 570 million Huawei digital device users will benefit from using the IsWhere app to locate the curated promotions and deals that are closest to them.

Strengthening the IsWhere-Huawei Partnership in Thailand to Promote Safe Temple Visits

In addition to the Singapore launch, IsWhere has also collaborated with Huawei CLOUD in Thailand to launch the "Digital Temple Thailand" project in partnership with the Thailand National Office of Buddhism (ONAB). The platform enabled 42,000 Thai temples to safely promote temple activities for their mobile users especially around the local neighbourhood. In addition, over 4,700 local tourist attractions, authorized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand are registered on the marketing platform to promote safe domestic travel under COVID-19.

In addition to promoting safe temple visits and location-based searches, IsWhere is also working with AIS Business, Teleinfo Media, Office of National Buddhism (ONAB) as well as the Ministry of Commerce (Nakhonpathom), Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) and the Thai Coffee Association who have invited all their merchant members to use IsWhere to promote their business.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD