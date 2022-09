IT career roadmap: Cloud engineer

For many companies, the shift to the cloud has been sudden and all-encompassing, and it's left their IT departments with a cloud-skills gap. That gap ensures that cloud engineers are in high demand.Training as a cloud engineer could be a smart move for people in traditional IT roles, says staffing firm Robert Half, even if it means pursuing cloud courses and certifications on their own. Transitioning from a traditional IT role to a cloud-based system requires a change in mindset for many developers. For example, there is more focus on automating infrastructure in the cloud.To read this article in full, please click here