|
07.03.2023 11:00:00
IT career roadmap: Developer advocate
A developer advocate is someone who promotes the interests of developers and works to make it easier for them to use software to accomplish their goals. Developers in this role are "the voice of a community of developers who may have insight into enhancing or changing a product," according to ZipRecruiter. "Your duties are to listen to the issues that developers are having [...] research possible ways to address these problems, and bring them to the attention of the company that makes the product." Hubert Nguyen is a senior developer advocate for MongoDB.
