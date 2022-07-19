IT career roadmap: Director of engineering

A director of engineering oversees and guides an organization's engineering department, including ensuring that engineering goals line up with the organization’s mission and priorities. In many cases, these executives are involved in administrative, financial, and human resource functions within the department.[ Also on InfoWorld: How to hire and retain developers in a hybrid working world ]The duties of a director of engineering vary among enterprises in terms of scope of responsibilities, according to leading job site Indeed.com. Some common responsibilities include overseeing teams, managing departmental budgets, designing engineering strategies, verifying project compliance with engineering best practices, hiring department engineers, collaborating with company stakeholders, and updating department policies and procedures.To read this article in full, please click here