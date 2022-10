IT career roadmap: Full-stack developer

A full-stack developer creates and deploys the front-end and back-end elements of a website, web application, or computer program. Most full-stack developers work full-time, and job site Indeed.com says the profession requires considerable collaboration. Usually, a full-stack developer works with user interface and user experience designers and web designers.Full-stack developers are responsible for converting the elements of web design into executable code; coding the server-side elements of a web product; working with different programming languages and technologies to develop websites, web applications, or computer programs; and modifying and testing web products or software, says Indeed.To read this article in full, please click here