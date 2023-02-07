07.02.2023 12:00:00

IT career roadmap: Mobile app developer

Mobile devices play a large and growing role in nearly every aspect of our daily lives, so it’s not surprising there would be a growing need for mobile app developers.Mobile app developers create applications for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. This might include creating mobile versions of web or computer-based applications. It might also involve developing applications specifically as mobile-exclusive software.The responsibilities of a mobile app developer vary based on the role, according to the career site Indeed.com. Common duties include meeting with senior employees or client representatives to discuss the desired features of an application under development; creating a project plan and budget for the coding, testing, and release of an application; writing and debugging code; developing and releasing patches; and updating existing mobile apps with new features and upgrades.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Mehrheitlich Abgaben in Asien
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Mittwoch überwiegend Verluste verzeichnet.

