IT career roadmap: Vice president of engineering

A vice president of engineering is an executive who manages an organization's development teams, among other engineering-related functions.These executives are responsible for ensuring that design requirements are met, overseeing the consistency of user experiences, and managing a team of engineers and developers, according to the CTO Academy, a provider of career services for technology executives.The average vice president of engineering salary in the United States was $271,673 as of August 2022, but the range typically falls between $239,343 and $311,153, according to Salary.com. Salary ranges can vary widely depending on factors including education, certifications, additional skills, and the number of years spent in the profession, the firm says.