24.10.2019 14:45:00

IT Industry Perspective of the US-China Trade War Impact on Cross-strait Relations

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US-China Trade War Impact on Cross-strait Relations: From an IT Industry Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To keep his campaign promise, Trump signed an executive memorandum to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the United States in March 2018, involving large amounts and plenty of goods. Since then, the trade fight between China and the US has started and become intense over the years.

This not only affects the global IT industry supply chain but also has its toll on the Taiwan-China relations which have been on tenterhooks since 2016. This reports outlines key issues resulting from the trade fight and their consequences for both China and Taiwan in the IT sector, examines their relations from cooperative and competitive aspects, assesses their opportunities in the context of China-US tradefight, and provides recommendations for next steps.

List of Topics

  • Current key issues arising from China-US trade war, touching on consequences for China
  • Key emerging IT industry sectors in China
  • Analysis of Taiwan-China relations from both cooperative and competitive aspects
  • Assessment of cross-strait opportunities and recommendations for next steps

Key Topics Covered:

  • Current Key Issues
  • Key emerging IT Industries in China
  • Taiwan-China Relations
  • Cooperative Scenarios
  • Competitive Scenarios
  • Future Cross-strait Opportunities
  • Conclusions

    • Companies Mentioned

    • AMD
    • AOS
    • CECEP Lattice Lighting
    • ChangXin Memory Technologies
    • GlobalFoundries
    • Guo Gao MEMS
    • Hai Kwang
    • Hanking Industrial Group
    • Hikvision
    • HiWafer (Chengdu)
    • Huali Microelectronics (Shanghai)
    • Huawei
    • Intel
    • JHICC
    • Micro Sensor
    • NVidia
    • CanSemi
    • Seagate
    • SiEn (Qingdao)
    • Silan Microelectronics (Hangzhou)
    • Silex Microsystems AB
    • Sino King
    • SK Hynix
    • SMIC
    • Sugon
    • Tacoma
    • Tsinghua Unigroup
    • TSMC
    • UMC
    • XMC
    • Yandong Microelectronics (Beijing)

