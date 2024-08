It Isn't Just Apple: Warren Buffett Could Be Souring on This Other Megacap Stock

We recently got a look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) massive stock portfolio, as it stood at the end of the second quarter. And the biggest move was one we already knew about: Berkshire's quarterly report indicated that the conglomerate had sold nearly half of its 12-figure Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investment.In addition to Apple, Berkshire sold quite a few other stocks, such as its entire position in software company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and about one-fourth of its investment in Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF).However, there was one other stock-related move Berkshire made during the quarter, and it isn't anywhere to be found in the company's closely watched portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool