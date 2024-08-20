|
20.08.2024 15:17:00
It Isn't Just Apple: Warren Buffett Could Be Souring on This Other Megacap Stock
We recently got a look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) massive stock portfolio, as it stood at the end of the second quarter. And the biggest move was one we already knew about: Berkshire's quarterly report indicated that the conglomerate had sold nearly half of its 12-figure Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investment.In addition to Apple, Berkshire sold quite a few other stocks, such as its entire position in software company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and about one-fourth of its investment in Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF).However, there was one other stock-related move Berkshire made during the quarter, and it isn't anywhere to be found in the company's closely watched portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
