13.09.2024 13:45:00
It May Be a Wild Ride, but This Cryptocurrency Could Generate Serious Wealth. Here's Why
Just a few years ago, it looked like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) might actually be a millionaire-maker crypto. It had a revolutionary new idea: using blockchain technology to facilitate fast, low-cost international money transfers. And there was a lot of buzz for San Francisco-based Ripple Labs, the company behind the XRP token.But then came a long, bitter, and confusing court battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that started in December 2020, and it's been downhill ever since. XRP has never come close to returning to its all-time high of $3.84 from January 2018, and is currently trading for a paltry $0.56. But what if I told you that XRP could be on the cusp of a major comeback? There are three catalysts that could generate serious wealth for XRP investors in the future.The first major catalyst is resolution of the court case between Ripple Labs and the SEC, which has been trying for nearly four years to classify XRP as a security. In early August, the case appeared to wrap up, with Ripple agreeing to pay civil penalties of $125 million for improperly selling XRP tokens to institutional investors. The SEC was looking for more than $2 billion in fines and penalties, so XRP investors have been spinning this as a victory for Ripple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
