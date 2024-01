It May Be Popular, But Here's Why the 401(k) Is the Most Overrated Retirement Account

When it comes to retirement accounts, the 401(k) is far and away the most popular option. Since it became active in January 1980, the 401(k) has helped millions of Americans build a retirement nest egg designed to sustain them in their golden years.There's no denying that a 401(k) is an effective way to save for retirement. It's passive, there are employer matches, and it comes with tax breaks. That said, I also believe a 401(k) can often be overrated. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel