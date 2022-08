It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are two rules of thumb that many people have traditionally followed to guide their retirement savings: The 80% rule and the 4% rule.The 80% rule focuses on how much you'll need yearly, advising people to have 80% of their pre-retirement yearly income in retirement to maintain their lifestyle. The idea behind the 4% rule is that retirees could plan to withdraw 4% of their retirement savings yearly for 30 years (adjusting for inflation) without outliving their savings.The 4% rule is best used alongside the 80% rule because it tells you the total amount you should have saved for retirement. All you have to do is multiply your ideal yearly income by 25. For example, if you currently make $80,000 -- meaning you'll need $64,000 yearly in retirement -- you would aim to have at least $1.6 million saved for retirement.Continue reading