Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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28.06.2026 15:36:00

It May Be Time to Stop Contributing to Your 401(k). Here's How to Know.

Contributing to a 401(k) is one of the most seamless ways to save for retirement. You tell your employer how much money to withhold from your paychecks, choose your investments, and call it a day.Plus, with a traditional 401(k) plan, you get to enjoy tax-free contributions and tax-deferred gains. And if you have a workplace match, that's free money to add to your retirement savings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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