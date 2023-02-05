|
05.02.2023 13:45:00
It Might Be Time to Buy the Dip on JetBlue Stock
From its April 2021 high of nearly $22 per share, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock dove over 63% to the $7 to $8 range in 2022. But demand for flights remains exceptionally strong, and the new year is off to a strong start. JetBlue shares are up 41% so far in 2023.As the airline industry recovers, is it time to buy the dip on JetBlue? Let's take a bird's eye view.Operating revenue last quarter landed at $2.4 billion -- the highest fourth-quarter operating revenue in JetBlue's history. And 2022 emerged as the best revenue year ever for the New York City-based carrier.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!