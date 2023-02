It Might Be Time to Buy the Dip on JetBlue Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From its April 2021 high of nearly $22 per share, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock dove over 63% to the $7 to $8 range in 2022. But demand for flights remains exceptionally strong, and the new year is off to a strong start. JetBlue shares are up 41% so far in 2023.As the airline industry recovers, is it time to buy the dip on JetBlue? Let's take a bird's eye view.Operating revenue last quarter landed at $2.4 billion -- the highest fourth-quarter operating revenue in JetBlue's history. And 2022 emerged as the best revenue year ever for the New York City-based carrier.Continue reading