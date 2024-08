It Might Finally Be Time to Buy This Game-Changing Stock

Investors throw around the buzzword "game-changing" far too often. It's rare when a company can create something truly groundbreaking that will change its industry substantially. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is attempting to do what nobody else has accomplished: Bring solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles (EVs). If it's successful, in a timely fashion, long-term investors would likely witness generational returns.If you casually flip through QuantumScape's investor presentation, it might make your head spin with some of its testing data. Let's simplify what exactly QuantumScape's technology could potentially do within the EV battery industry.At the core of long-term successful companies, you'll find at least one similarity: They solve critical problems. QuantumScape's potential solid-state battery technology solves numerous problems. Its battery technology would improve charging times, extend EV range, remove a chunk of the bill-of-materials to lower costs, and increase safety.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool