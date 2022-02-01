Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.02.2022
It Pains Me To Say This, But Coca Cola Looks Stagnant
It pains me to say this because Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is an iconic U.S. brand that is instantly recognizable and synonymous with American culture worldwide, but after a huge run over the past month or so, shares look overvalued. The recent surge has further accentuated the fact that shares are trading at a very expensive valuation for a company with little to no growth over the last few years, and at this point I view Coca-Cola as a hold rather than a buy. Image Source: Getty Images.In a market where earnings multiples are getting a haircut in fast and dramatic fashion, you can make a case for owning the highest-growth companies at a price to earnings multiple of 30 times, meaning that a stock's market cap is worth 30 times the profit it earns in a year. Even many hardcore value investors can see the merit of buying a company like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) at 27 times earnings or the newly renamed Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) at 24 times earnings. Unfortunately, Coca-Cola is not one of these hyper-growth companies, but 30 times earnings is exactly where it finds itself trading at after a 24% gain over the past year. Continue reading
|26.01.22
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.12.21
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.12.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
