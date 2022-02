IT spending will be mostly cloud soon. Are you ready?

Recent research shows that 51% of IT budgets will go to cloud-based systems development and operations by 2025. No surprises there; we all know this day is coming. We also know that the cloud budget percentage will continue to increase long after 2025. Is it time to change how we think about cloud computing?Enterprise IT spending on public cloud computing will overtake spending on traditional IT in 2025, within addressable segments, according to Gartner. The research includes only those enterprise IT categories that can transition to cloud: application software, infrastructure software, business process services, and system infrastructure markets. Gartner found that by 2025, 51% of IT spending in these four categories will have shifted from traditional solutions to public clouds. This is compared to 41% in 2022.To read this article in full, please click here