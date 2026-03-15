Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.03.2026 02:05:00
IT Spending Will Exceed $6 Trillion for the First Time in 2026 Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here's How to Invest.
Gartner forecasts that global information technology (IT) spending will hit $6.15 trillion this year, up 10.8% over 2025 levels.Many of the top tech companies in the world have announced massive increases in their capital expenditure (capex) for 2026 to pay for data center infrastructure.Amazon announced it planned to spend $200 billion in 2026, $50 billion more than analysts anticipated. Alphabet, Google's parent company, anticipates its capex to double this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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