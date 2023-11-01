|
01.11.2023 01:40:00
IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders
BAODING, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced the results of the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held at the Company's production base in Wei County, Hebei Province, China. at 10:00 a.m., Beijing Time, on October 31, 2023.
At the Annual Meeting, IT Tech Packaging's stockholders:
About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China'sHebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/ .
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-tech-packaging-inc-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-stockholders-301973501.html
SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
