Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.06.2026 16:21:00
It Took SpaceX Just 1 Day to Reach a Milestone Tesla Has Never Achieved. Which Elon Musk-Led Stock Is the Better Buy in June?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reached their all-time intraday peak of $498.83 on Dec. 22, 2025, giving it a market cap of around $1.67 trillion. On June 12, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), more widely known as SpaceX, held its initial public offering and closed the session with a market cap of $2.11 trillion. Here's why SpaceX is soaring, and which growth stock is the better buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!