Sooner Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 866977 / ISIN: US8357651087
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01.07.2026 10:28:00
It Took Tesla 10 Years to Perform Its First Stock Split. Here's Why a SpaceX Stock Split Could Come Much Sooner.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are often compared because Elon Musk is the founder, CEO, and largest individual shareholder of both companies. And now that SpaceX is public, some investors are trying to decide which stock is the better buy. They may also be wondering whether one hypothetical that has been getting widely discussed -- a SpaceX-Tesla merger -- makes sense.Considering that in the short time that is has been public, SpaceX briefly soared as high as 50% above the $150 per share price at which it opened its first day of trading, some investors may even be wondering whether a SpaceX stock split is in the cards for the relatively near future or if it is more likely to wait a decade to conduct its first split like Tesla did. Here's what could lead to a SpaceX stock split, and if the growth stock is a buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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