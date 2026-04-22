AGNC Investment b Aktie

AGNC Investment b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020

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22.04.2026 14:15:00

It Was a Tale of Two Quarters for AGNC Investment to Start the Year. Is its 13%-Yielding Monthly Dividend at Risk?

This year started as the best of times for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). Several positive catalysts in January and February drove strong performances for mortgage-backed securities (MBS) during that period. However, the start of the war with Iran in March caused some headwinds for the real estate investment trust (REIT) that month, which has continued into April. Here's a look at whether this shift puts the mortgage REIT's high-yielding monthly dividend (currently over 13%) at risk of a reduction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-

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