It Will Cost More Than $100 to Get a Moderna Covid Vaccine

23.03.2023 01:00:23
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Remember when they used to be free?As the US government winds down its pandemic emergency spending, health giant Moderna is preparing to shift its vaccine to commercial distribution. On the free market, the jab will be priced at roughly $130, The Wall Street Journal reported. To put that in perspective, that's six-and-a-half flu shots.Continue reading
