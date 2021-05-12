+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.05.2021 22:47:00

Itaú Day 2021: Save the Date

SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

You are invited to ltaú Day 2021

Save the date
June 2nd
9am to 12pm
Brazilian time (GMT -3)

Learn more about our business and how we are building the bank of the future.

Join our live event* where we will bring together our senior management and host an open Q&A session.

*In portuguese with subtitles and translation to english

First time ever and fully digital event.

Click here and register

Participants

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho
CEO

AII the Executive Committee members

Visit our new lnvestor Relations website and stay updated about ltaú Unibanco and the event:

itau.com.br/investor-relations

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-day-2021-save-the-date-301290272.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztendlich tiefrot -- ATX beendet Mittwochshandel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge. Der DAX befand sich nach Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch herbe Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen