02.02.2021 02:01:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.
As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to December 2020 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS
R$ million
Balance Sheet
BRGAAP
Adjustments and Reclassifications 2
IFRS
BRGAAP
Adjustments and Reclassifications 2
IFRS
Dec/31/2020
Dec/31/2019
Total Assets
2,112,586
(93,334)
2,019,252
1,738,713
(101,232)
1,637,481
Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6
1,381,449
(12,375)
1,369,074
1,164,753
3,535
1,168,288
(-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5
(51,404)
4,353
(47,051)
(38,888)
2,859
(36,029)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4
209,636
(99,601)
110,035
166,676
(89,930)
76,746
(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5
(4,149)
4,056
(93)
(3,162)
3,076
(86)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
457,739
7,842
465,581
345,677
(22,748)
322,929
Tax Assets7
73,792
(7,148)
66,644
56,835
(7,875)
48,960
Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets
45,521
9,541
55,062
46,822
9,851
56,673
Total Liabilities
1,964,880
(100,153)
1,864,727
1,595,865
(107,849)
1,488,016
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6
1,595,816
(100,175)
1,495,641
1,265,471
(105,641)
1,159,830
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
79,742
(89)
79,653
48,008
21
48,029
Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5
840
3,552
4,392
959
3,181
4,140
Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan
220,004
996
221,000
217,216
1,118
218,334
Provisions
19,819
-
19,819
21,454
-
21,454
Tax Liabilities 7
9,633
(3,922)
5,711
13,870
(5,979)
7,891
Other Liabilities
39,025
(514)
38,511
28,887
(549)
28,338
Total Stockholders' Equity
147,706
6,819
154,525
142,848
6,617
149,465
Non-controlling Interests
11,113
419
11,532
10,861
1,679
12,540
Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8
136,593
6,400
142,993
131,987
4,938
136,925
1 BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
2 Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
3 Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
4 Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
5 Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
6 Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
7 Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
8 Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.
Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.
R$ million
Reconciliation
Stockholders Equity *
Result *
Dec/31/2020
4th Q/20
3rd Q/20
4th Q/19
jan-dec/20
jan-dec/19
BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
136,593
7,592
4,492
7,482
18,909
26,583
(a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
2,466
612
25
1,569
750
1,178
(b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(1,064)
669
(8)
(250)
278
(239)
(c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
435
(1)
(1)
(1)
(4)
(4)
(d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
1,935
13
(49)
(36)
8
(289)
(e) Financial Lease Operations
87
(12)
(25)
(61)
(106)
(172)
(f) Other adjustments
2,541
109
298
(29)
(939)
56
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
142,993
8,982
4,732
8,674
18,896
27,113
IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
11,532
(792)
367
41
(3,832)
700
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
154,525
8,190
5,099
8,715
15,064
27,813
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements
(a) In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9
(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
(f) Other Adjustments is mainly due to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd Q/20 and reversal of the Amortization of Goodwill under BRGAAP.
9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to December, 2020.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
R$ million
Recurring Result
4th Q/20
4th Q/19
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variação
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variação
Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
7,592
8,982
1,390
7,482
8,674
1,192
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
2,204
2,592
389
186
2,240
2,054
Gain on the the partial sale of XP Inc shares
3,193
3,263
70
-
-
-
Provision for restructuring
(220)
(220)
-
-
-
-
Mark to market of collateralized securities
(379)
(379)
-
-
-
-
Goodwill amortization
(179)
-
179
(155)
6
161
Liability adequacy test
10
150
140
9
66
57
Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Investimentos shares
-
-
-
1,974
1,974
-
Impairment, mainly related to technology
(92)
(92)
-
(37)
(37)
-
Revaluation of the tax credit balance
-
-
-
2,303
2,024
(279)
Civil, fiscal and labor contingencies
-
-
-
(1,307)
(1,307)
-
Constitution of provision for loan losses
-
-
-
(2,453)
(338)
2,115
Other
(128)
(128)
-
(148)
(148)
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
5,388
6,390
1,001
7,296
6,434
(862)
The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
