04.08.2020 02:02:00
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Information on the 2020 2nd quarter result
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2020 ending June 30, 2020 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, August 04 in Portuguese at 09:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).
São Paulo – SP, August 03, 2020.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
